Cast and creators of Krypton talked to TCA about the special responsibility of dramatizing SyFy’s Superman prequel series.

Based on DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Krypton is set two generations before the destruction of the legendary Man of Steel’s home planet. It follows Superman’s grandfather (Cameron Cuffe), whose House of El was ostracized and shamed, as he fights to redeem his family’s honor and save his world from chaos.

It’s a “privilege” to play Superman’s grandfather, Cuffe told TV critics, saying “the pressure keeps you grounded, humble.”

Before telling Cuffe he had the role, they gave him The Talk, EP David Goyer said, asking if he was “prepared for that responsibility” of representing the Superman lineage, on camera – and off.

TV critics sat up and took notice. Was this some kind of Super Morals Clause? “You cannot be seen in a pub in Belfast?” one critic asked Cuffe, Belfast being where it’s shot.

“I’m a British actor, it’s hard to get me out of a pub,” Cuffe admitted.

“When you’re not shooting you have to mind your P’s and Q’s,” Goyer explained of Cuffe’s marching orders. “People will associate you with Superman,” even off screen, calling Cuffe’s gig “cultural ambassador.”

“It’s a cultural icon but also an international icon.”

“It’s important to take that into consideration…Even the smallest decision is something you think about carefully,” he added.

“We feel we are caretakers,” EP Cameron Welch added.

On the bright side, this series being disconnected from the D.C. universe is “almost entirely advantageous,” Goyer said, in that “it’s an untold story.”

“We have a tremendous amount of free reign…Not that much is known about Kryptonian society.”

“When working with a really well know IP it’s exciting” to find a “blind spot” Goyer said.