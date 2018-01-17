Apple has landed a half-hour untitled comedy series, executive produced by and starring Kristen Wiig and produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine.

The series is inspired by Curtis Sittenfeld’s upcoming short story collection You Think It, I’ll Say It. Colleen McGuinness (30 Rock) will serve as creator/showrunner and executive producer, alongside executive producers Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine and Kristen Wiig. Sittenfeld will serve as a consulting producer.

The role marks Wiig’s return to television following her stint on Saturday Night Live, on which she finished her seventh and final season as a cast member in 2012. During her run, she received four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, playing such memorable characters as the Target Lady, Lawrence Welk singer Doonese, the irritating one-upper Penelope, Nancy Pelosi and Suze Orman.

She shared a best screenplay Oscar nomination with Annie Mumolo for their 2011 breakout film Bridesmaids. Wiig also was nominated for a Golden Globe for Lead Actress in a Comedy or Musical for the film, which stands as the top R-rated female comedy of all time. Wiig will next appear in Richard Linklater’s film Where’d You Go, Bernadette, starring alongside Cate Blanchett and Billy Crudup.

The project joins two other projects at Apple from Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, the untitled morning show drama and Are You Sleeping, co-produced by Chernin Entertainment. Apple’s growing slate of originals also includes Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories, Ron Moore’s space drama, the epic, world building drama See from Steven Knight and Francis Lawrence and docuseries Home from Matt Tyrnauer and Matthew Weaver.