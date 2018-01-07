Kirstie Alley, actress and Scientologist, called writer Yashar Ali “hateful” after the Huffington Post writer pointed out her seemingly contradictory responses to rape allegations against Danny Masterson and Paul Haggis.

“Man, you really hate this religion,” Alley tweeted today. “What religion are you Sir? Just curious if you write bigoted sh*t about all religions or just this one? I think it’s YOU who is really enjoying this downfall [of Haggis] as it gives you another opportunity to be hateful.

“Go on with your hateful self.” (See all the tweets below.)

Ali, who has been covering (and breaking stories about) Hollywood’s sexual harassment scandals, had earlier posted a string of tweets about Scientology and Alley. “The Church of Scientology is certainly enjoying Paul Haggis’ downfall,” noted one, while another posted screenshots of earlier Alley tweets that seemed to suggest her varying opinions on recent rape investigations against Scientologist Masterson and ex-Scientologist Haggis.

In the first screen-grabbed Alley tweet from last November, the actress, apparently referencing the Masterson allegations, wrote that “innocent until proven guilty is a fairly sane concept” and “rumors cause witchhunts.”

But in response to allegations against Haggis, Alley has tweeted that “karma is a bitch” and, later, “this is gonna be an interesting year for the bad guys.”

“Like all Scientologists,” Ali wrote in his tweets about the actress, “Kirstie is a hypocrite.”

It didn’t end there. Here is the back & forth, so far:

The Church of Scientology is certainly enjoying Paul Haggis’ downfall. Haggis leaving COS and speaking out against them really hurt the church. Also note that Kathy Haggis died well over a year ago but they’re still using videos of her and talking about her in the present tense. pic.twitter.com/iU8xLgvCrH — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 6, 2018

This is gonna be an interesting year for the bad guys .. pic.twitter.com/WYGIggSQiC — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) January 6, 2018

2. @kirstiealley’s first tweet is about Danny Masterson who is the subject of an LA DA investigation into multiple allegations of rape. The second tweet is about former Scientologist/critic Paul Haggis. Like all Scientologists, Kirstie is a hypocrite. h/t @thecherness pic.twitter.com/MseUzkwZ2x — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 6, 2018

3. How would @kirstiealley know if Paul Haggis’ alleged victims are Scientologists or not? The AP report did not reveal the identities of the three women who have come forward to say that Haggis engaged in misconduct. pic.twitter.com/MSTmQEc2E4 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 6, 2018

The https://t.co/q4i3PS2EVR article I attached to my tweet reported that ALL three victims denied being Scientologists. Should we put them on lie detectors to make sure? Or Should the alleged rapes take precedence? https://t.co/Ef5W6xCo32 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) January 6, 2018

Man you really hate this religion.. what religion are you Sir? Just curious if you write bigoted shit about all religions or just this one? I think it's YOU who is really enjoying this downfall as it gives you another opportunity to be hateful. Go on with your hateful self. https://t.co/lyr0Zsl82m — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) January 6, 2018

Got it – thanks Kirstie. Why aren't Scientologists allowed to go to law enforcement to report other Scientologists? You know the LRH policy on that, please don't say it doesn't exist. Which religion do you know that sets up hate websites against its critics? https://t.co/QU8KyI3P3O — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 6, 2018