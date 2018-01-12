Dramatic thriller Killing Eve, starring Grey’s Anatomy alum Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer (The White Princess) will premiere at 8 PM Sunday, April 8, BBC America announced today during its portion of the TCA winter press tour. The network also revealed some first-look images (see above and below).

Based on the novellas by Luke Jennings and written by Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Killing Eve centers on two women; Eve (Oh) is a bored, whip-smart, pay-grade MI5 security officer whose desk-bound job doesn’t fulfill her fantasies of being a spy. Villanelle (Comer) is a mercurial, talented killer who clings to the luxuries her violent job affords her. These two fiercely intelligent women, equally obsessed with each other, go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse.

Co-starring alongside Oh and Comer are Fiona Shaw (Harry Potter, True Blood), who plays Carolyn, a lead MI6 agent, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Downward Dog) as Elena, Eve’s assistant. The cast also includes Kim Bodnia (The Bridge), David Haig (Penny Dreadful), Sean Delaney, and Owen McDonnell (My Mother and Other Strangers).

“In Killing Eve, a genius bunch of women behind and in front of the camera transcend the predictable with this funny and heart-stopping twisted cat and mouse thriller,” said Sarah Barnett, BBCA President. “From creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge – with remarkable performances from Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer – Killing Eve stands out in a sea of scripted stories as refreshingly entertaining and great fun.”



Killing Eve is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America with Waller-Bridge serving as lead writer, showrunner and executive producer. Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris are executive producers, with Colin Wratten serving as producer and Sandra Oh serving as associate producer.

BBC America

BBC America

BBC America