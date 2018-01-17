In early November, Scotland Yard opened an investigation into allegations that Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted a man in London in 2008. Later that month, the police said it was looking into another claim of sexual assault by the same alleged perpetrator in 2005, also in Lambeth, which is home to the Old Vic Theatre of which Spacey was artistic director for 11 years. Scotland Yard today confirmed that it is looking into a third allegation against the same man from 2005 in Westminster.

In a statement to Deadline, the Met Police said: “On 13 December we received an allegation that the man sexually assaulted a man (Victim 3) in 2005 in Westminster. Officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating.”

The Met does not identify any person “who may, or may not be, subject to an investigation.” However, it is widely believed Spacey is the focus of the probe.

In mid-November, the Old Vic said it had received 20 allegations of inappropriate behavior by Spacey and admitted there was a “cult of personality” around the actor and that his “stardom” and “status” might have prevented people — in particular junior staff or young actors — from speaking up. Most of the alleged incidents happened before 2009.

The House of Cards star was dropped from the Netflix series after Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp levied sexual abuse allegations against him in late October. Spacey then was excised from Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World and replaced by Christopher Plummer in a fast-reshoot turnaround. Spacey has not been charged in any of the investigations.

Here is today’s Scotland Yard statement in full:

“On 1 November City of London Police referred an allegation of sexual assault to the Metropolitan Police Service. It is alleged a man assaulted another man (Victim 1) in 2008 in Lambeth. On 17 November we received allegations that the same man sexually assaulted a man (Victim 2) in 2005 in Lambeth. On 13 December we received an allegation that the man sexually assaulted a man (Victim 3) in 2005 in Westminster. Officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating.”