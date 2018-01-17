NBA star Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors is helping other sports stars up game when it comes to their YouTube presence. Durant’s Thirty Five Media, which is co-owned by Rich Kleiman will work closely with the popular video platform to help athletes launch their own channels. They will also create new and innovative sports programming as a development partner for YouTube.

The news comes after the wild success of Thirty Five Media’s launch of Durant’s YouTube channel. The channel was the first of its kind for an NBA athlete as it gave a behind-the-scenes look at his life and his journey to his first NBA championship. Since it launched in April 2017, the channel raked in over 21 million views and over 580,000 subscribers.

Leveraging the success of Durant’s channel, Thirty Five Media will launch similar channels with NFL All-Pro Richard Sherman, NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns,, and Golden State Warriors dynamic duo JaVale McGee and Nick Young are the first of these channels, with Sherman’s channel debuting with his first public comments post-Achilles surgery.

“I’ve had an incredible experience on YouTube engaging with fans all around the world and sharing different parts of my life,” Durant said in a statement. “It was natural for me to want to show other athletes what they can achieve on YouTube and to ensure my Thirty Five Media team and I can be a resource for those athletes.”

YouTube Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan adds, “I’ve been extremely impressed by Kevin, Rich, and the Thirty Five Media team in how they’ve rapidly embraced the YouTube platform, engaged the community and even helped provide valuable feedback on features to more closely connect content creators and fans. I’m excited to see them apply this expertise to help other athletes replicate this success on YouTube.”

Durant will continue to post new content on his YouTube channel weekly through the season which will include Parking Lot Chronicles with JaVale McGee as well as a new series that will be a collaboration between Durant and actor/media personality Michael Rapaport.