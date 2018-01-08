Kent Igleheart, an actor and former member of the city council of Roswell, GA, has pleaded guilty to four counts of producing child pornography, one count of receiving child pornography, and one count of possessing child pornography.

“By persuading his minor victims to create and share graphic images of themselves online, Igleheart has caused these children to suffer ongoing and irreparable harm,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. Pak. “No one expects to see a community leader behave in this kind of heinous manner, and this betrayal of public trust underscores the need for parents to remain aware of how their children are using the internet and social media.”

Igleheart’s acting credits include small roles – many of them as extras – in more than two dozen little known films and TV shows including Swamp Murders and Idle Times. Unconditional, a short film he wrote and directed for his RabbleRouser Productions about homeless LGBT youth, screened at the Queens World Film Festival in 2016. Special skills listed on his resume include “instructor for elementary/middle school drama.”

His resume also lists himself as a former member of the Georgia Production Partnership, a nonprofit coalition of companies and individuals active in the state’s film and television industry.

Igelheart resigned from the Roswell City Council in November 2016 after he was arrested for enticing a child for indecent purposes. Authorities say he maintained a four-year online relationship with a girl, beginning when she was 13. Roswell is a suburb of Atlanta.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Atlanta, the girl, identified in court records only as “E.B.”, contacted the DeKalb County Internet Crimes Against Children Unit in October 2016 to report she had been communicating online since she was 13 years old with someone who had portrayed himself to be 17 years old. E.B. reported that she had exchanged sexually graphic photographs and had sexually explicit conversations with the individual. E.B. later discovered that the person with whom she was communicating was Igleheart – not the teenage boy depicted in Igleheart’s profile photograph.

Court records show Igleheart acknowledged he and E.B. had exchanged sexually graphic photographs beginning when she was 13. He had also booked a hotel and made plans to meet with her on October 20, 2016, to engage in sexual activity. Investigators arrested him when he arrived at the Northlake Mall, the prearranged location. DeKalb County investigators and the FBI conducted searches of Igleheart’s phones and computers and found some of the images that E.B. had produced and sent to the defendant at his request.

Searches of Igleheart’s phones and computers also revealed that he posed online as “Kent Allen.” He presented himself as a teenage boy between the ages of 14 and 17 years and engaged in sexually graphic communications with numerous teenage girls, some of whom were as young as 13. During these conversations, Igleheart persuaded and enticed the girls to take photographs of their genitalia and videos of themselves engaging in sexual conduct and transmit the images to him via the Internet.

“There is no sentence that can lessen the harm that has been caused to these young children, but at least this suspect will be stopped from pursuing his egregious acts,” said David LeValley, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. “Unfortunately, this is another stark reminder to parents to be extremely vigilant when their children go online and use social media.”

Igleheart’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 26 before U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg.