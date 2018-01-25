Kenneth Branagh and Lily Cole have joined the cast of BBC Shakespearean comedy Upstart Crow as filming on the third series kicks off.

The Dunkirk star will play a mysterious stranger and the model and St Trinian’s actress will play Ephie in the third series of Ben Elton’s comedy, which airs on Amazon in the U.S. Other guest stars include the likes of Adrian Edmondson (Bottom), Montserat Lombard (Inside No. 9) and Ben Miller (Armstrong and Miller). They join regulars including David Mitchell, Harry Enfield and Liza Tarbuck.

The series, which is produced by BBC Studios Comedy, will feature turbulent workplace politics behind the scenes at the first ever performance of Julius Caesar and a problem with prejudice that hampered Shakespeare’s writing of The Merchant of Venice. It is expected to air on BBC Two later this year.

Elton said: “With incredible names like Ben Miller, Lily Cole and Kenneth Branagh all making guest appearances, the third series of Upstart Crow really is going to be a truly star-crossed show.”

BBC Studios Head of Comedy Chris Sussman, who exec produces, added: “‘It’s a great testament to Ben’s writing that we’ve managed to get such a talented bunch joining the cast for our third series.”