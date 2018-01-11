EXCLUSIVE: Ken Jeong, who created, executive produced, wrote and starred on ABC’s comedy series Dr. Ken that wrapped last season, has signed with ICM Partners. The move comes as he’s upcoming in two movies: Warner Bros’ Crazy Rich Asians due out August 17 and Paramount’s animated Amusement Park next year.

Jeong has been stealing scenes in movies since role as a doctor in 2007’s Knocked Up, after Judd Apatow discovered Jeong (an actual doctor) playing L.A. comedy clubs. That led to the Hangover movies, and then a long run on NBC’s Community. His film credits also include The Duff, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Despicable Me 2, Ride Along 2 and Norm of the North.

Behind the camera, Jeong directed an ESPN 30 for 30 documentary Student Athlete and was a producer on the 2015 Sundance pic Advantageous.

Jeong had been with CAA.