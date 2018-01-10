American Idol’s first winner Kelly Clarkson came to TCA to rave about NBC’s The Voice, on which she is a coach. She got asked if American Idol reboot producers had approached her about doing that show, debuting soon on ABC.

“I’m going to be real with you. A lot of people reach out to me to be part of singing things because I was in the first one,” Clarkson said.

“I love [The Voice] she said. “It literally does come back to those blind auditions. It means something to me” having come in for a certain amount of criticism over the years because “I do not fit the pop-star image.”

“That’s what sets this show apart,” Clarkson enthused. “I get judged on [aesthetics] all the time. I love that this show has chosen” participants “because they’re talented and they deserve it.”

“This show really does compliment my desire for this industry,” she said.