EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee Keisha Castle-Hughes (Whale Rider) is attached to produce and star in Wellwood, a sci-fi indie that centers on a terminally ill Laura and her husband Nick, who makes an extraterrestrial discovery that he decides will cure his wife. Game of Thrones actress Castle-Hughes play Gracie Marsh, the skeptical and thorough local deputy to Nichols’s Sheriff Bradley, the small town’s de facto leader.

Related
'Games Of Thrones' George R. R. Martin Secures Irish Funding Boost for 'Nightflyers' Drama

Lance E. Nichols, Camille Balsamo and Reid Collums also co-star. Production is underway in New Orleans with Eliza Hooper directing from a script by Collums. The project hails from studioADI with special effects artists Alec Gillis and Tom Woodruff Jr. serving as exec producers.

Castle-Hughes, who recurred on HBO’s Game Of Thrones, was most recently was seen in Universal’s Thank You for Your Service and Discovery Channel’s limited series Manhunt: Unabomber.

She’s repped by Industry Entertainment and Innovative.