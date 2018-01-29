EXCLUSIVE: Hot off a No. 1 opening weekend at the box office with Maze Runner: Death Cure, actress Kaya Scodelario has joined the cast of Voltage’s upcoming thriller Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile directed by Joe Berlinger.

Scodelario will be playing Carole Ann Boone, the ex-wife of notorious serial killer Ted Bundy (Zac Efron). Bundy had an ongoing relationship with Boone that lasted through his 1979 televised trial, which ultimately resulted in the murderer’s death sentence. As previously announced by Deadline, John Malkovich will be playing Judge Edward Cowart who presided over said trial.

Scodelario joins such actresses as Lily Collins and Westworld‘s Angela Sarafyan in Extremely Wicked. Michael Werwie, who won the Nicholl Fellowship first prize and was featured on the Black List, penned the original screenplay for Extremely Wicked.

Ara Keshishian and Nicolas Chartier are producing for Voltage Pictures. Michael Costigan is producing for COTA Entertainment. Michael Simkin is producing for Efron’s Ninjas Runnin Wild Productions. Voltage is fully financing with Jonathan Deckter and Ninjas Runnin Wild’s Jason Barrett as EPs. Extremely Wicked is currently in production.

Scodelario first made a splash in her onscreen debut as Effy Stonem in Skins and has recently appeared in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and 20th Century Fox’s The Maze Runner trilogy. Scodelario is repped by CAA and Curtis Brown.