Lionsgate has signed an overall deal with veteran unscripted producers Katy Wallin and Stephanie Bloch Chambers. The pair will create original nonfiction programming and formats for TV and digital platforms through their new Wallin-Chambers Entertainment banner.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to work with the highly sought after, multi-talented duo of Stephanie Bloch Chambers and Katy Wallin,” said Jennifer O’Connell, Lionsgate EVP of Alternative Programming. “Having worked with Stephanie on Bethenny Ever After and It’s a Brad, Brad World together and being a fan of Katy’s impressive body of work, I cannot wait to see what fresh, distinctive, boundary-spanning programming they come up with next.”

Lionsgate

Wallin is the CEO and founder of MysticArt Pictures and creator/EP of TLC’s Meet the Putmans. She will continue to manage day-to-day operations at MysticArt and fuel talent to every cable, broadcast and digital outlets, including ABC’s The Gong Show, Netflix’s A Little Help with Carol Burnett and Lifetime’s Project Runway Junior. She also has produced films including Where the Red Fern Grows, Finder’s Fee and Kiss Me.

Chambers has been executive producer on three seasons of USA Network’s Chrisley Knows Best; Better Late than Never on NBC; three seasons of Bethenny Ever After, It’s a Brad Brad World and Toned Up for Bravo; two seasons on Married to Jonas for E!; and TLC’s Meet the Putmans, alongside Wallin. After a start in scripted programming, some of her first work in unscripted includes Popstars, The Ashlee Simpson Show and Bam’s Unholy Union.