Katie Couric will return to NBC to co-host the Opening Ceremony for the XXIII Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, it was announced today by Jim Bell, President, NBC Olympics Production and Programming.

Couric will join host Mike Tirico in the booth at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium for the Opening Ceremony, which will air in primetime, Friday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

“It’s beyond exciting to welcome Katie back to our Olympic booth. Katie has extensive Olympic experience, having anchored the Today show at six previous Games, and hosted the Opening Ceremony in Sydney, Salt Lake City, and Athens,” said Bell. “We have been eagerly awaiting Mike’s first prime time Olympic hosting duties, and now, with Mike and Katie, viewers will have two pros, and two terrific storytellers leading the way. I’m looking forward to both of them engaging with Joshua for his keen analysis, first shared with our viewers so memorably in Beijing in 2008. I have no doubt this compelling trio will capture both the significance and glory of the ceremony’s signature moments.”

“During my years at NBC, I loved covering the Olympics and showcasing the hard work, dedication and perseverance of athletes from around the world. The Opening Ceremony will be a chance for South Korea to share its culture and customs and for the international community to celebrate this unparalleled display of athletic achievement and sportsmanship. There’s nothing quite like it,” said Couric. “I’m also looking forward to working with Mike, who brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to everything he does.”

Tirico will be working his first Opening Ceremony. He served as host for the Closing Ceremony of the 2016 Rio Olympics, following his role as a Rio daytime host.

Also joining NBC’s Opening Ceremony coverage will be Joshua Cooper Ramo, Co-CEO of Kissinger Associates, who discussed culture and geo-political issues for NBC during the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

In the days following the Opening Ceremony, Couric will contribute to NBC’s coverage, offering commentary and interviewing select Olympians.