Kate Winslet has said she has “bitter regrets” over “poor decisions” to work with certain filmmakers. The Oscar winner made the comments during the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards on Sunday night where she was accepting the Dilys Powell prize for excellence in film. Without naming any names, Winslet spoke of “directors, producers and men of power who have for decades been awarded and applauded,” the BBC quotes.

Winslet said she was moved to speak out after witnessing the recent Women’s Marches. “As women around the world and from all walks of life marched last weekend… I realized that I wouldn’t be able to stand here this evening and keep to myself some bitter regrets that I have about poor decisions to work with individuals with whom I wish I had not,” she said Sunday night.

“It has become clear to me that by not saying anything, I might be adding to the anguish of many courageous women and men,” she added. “I know we all stand together in hoping that this moment in history paves the way for a transformed future for generation upon generation to come.”

Winslet did not say to whom she was referring in her Sunday night comments, although she has worked with a number of men who are currently in the spotlight. Among them, disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein with whom she made The Reader, winning the Academy Award in 2009. Weinstein has been accused of rape and sexual harassment by multiple women. He has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Winslet also appeared in Roman Polanski’s 2011 Carnage for which she received Golden Globe and European Film Awards nominations. Polanski has been a fugitive from American justice for decades over a 1977 child sex conviction.

Most recently, she starred in Woody Allen’s Wonder Wheel. Allen is back in the news as his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow renews claims he sexually abused her as a child. He has repeatedly denied the claims. Winslet recently told Deadline’s Pete Hammond of her experience working with Allen, saying he is the best writer of women she has encountered.