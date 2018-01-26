Freeform has appointed Kary McHoul Gatens SVP of Unscripted and Current Series Programming. She was most recently SVP Programming and Development Unscripted. In her new role, McHoul will add oversight of Freeform’s current department. VP current Jennifer Gerstenblatt will now report to her.

“Kary is one of the most facile, experienced, and fearless executives I’ve ever worked with, and I have no doubt that she will continue to be a game-changing leader for us as we grow our original programming slate,” said Karey Burke, EVP, Programming and Development, to whom McHoul will continue to report.

Freeform

As SVP Unscripted, McHoul created a Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings franchise for the network in addition to several holiday specials including Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic. McHoul is also responsible for Freeform’s first short-form talk show, Movie Night with Karlie Kloss, currently airing on the network.

Prior to joining Freeform, McHoul helped form Nigel Lythgoe Productions with Nigel Lythgoe where she worked on Opening Act and “CMT’s Next Superstar. Before that, she helped build a non-scripted programming department at UTA, served as Head of Development for the E! and Style networks, and worked at Fox, rising to SVP of Specials, Alternative, and Late Night Programming.