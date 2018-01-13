EXCLUSIVE: Rocking along, Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle cracked the $300M mark at the international box office on Thursday. That was after it passed $500M worldwide earlier this week. The split on the Jake Kasdan-helmed adventure is $256.1M through Thursday domestically and $307.4M overseas. The global total is $563.5M which does not include the $12M opening day in China on Friday.

In the Middle Kingdom, where star Dwayne Johnson and others landed last week for a premiere and press tour, the movie was No. 1 on Friday, knocking mega local pic The Ex Files 3 down a notch. Its first day topped comps like San Andreas and Godzilla.

Jumanji is tipped to lead MLK weekend Stateside and to become Sony’s 6th highest grossing pic ever at the domestic box office.

Offshore, its best plays thus fare are led by the UK at $37M, followed by Australia ($24.9M), Russia ($21.9M), France ($20.2M) and Mexico ($15.7M).

Johnson is a major international draw and stars with Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale. The Rock has been engaged as ever on social (see below) and Sony’s marketing team has also done a terrific job with this update on the 1995 classic that started rollout during the Christmas corridor. China is one of the last markets to go with Japan on deck in March.

Truly blown away by this worldwide #Jumanji phenomenon.

My bud (and hero) @HamillHimself did say to me “the Jumanji force is strong”

Thank you China 🇨🇳! 🙏🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/KQaI1Rb8LB — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 12, 2018