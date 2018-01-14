Refresh for latest…: Major holdovers and expansions, combined with sprinklings of key awards contender releases kept offshore turnstiles clicking to varied offerings this weekend. In highlights, Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle leads the action again, rocking up with another $81M including a $40M start in China, and as it approaches $400M at the international box office. The Jake Kasdan-helmed adventure was No. 1 in 31 offshore markets with strong holds across the board and has swung to $383M overseas and $667M worldwide.

In its 5th weekend, Star Wars: The Last Jedi added $19M to bring the offshore total to $673.4M and the worldwide bounty to $1,264.9M. The latter lifts Episode VIII above Beauty And The Beast to become the No. 10 global release of all time.

Coco meanwhile struck a chord in Korea with the third-best start ever for a Disney or Pixar animated title. The full weekend in 35 material markets was $19M to tie stablemate The Last Jedi in the frame. The international Coco cume is now $425.2M with global at $621.7M. The UK and Japan are still on deck.

In notable market debuts for the major awards contenders, Universal’s release of Working Title/Focus’ Darkest Hour brought Gary Oldman’s Winston Churchill to the UK with a No. 1 start to top comps at $5.85M. The weekend in 22 markets was $10.6M including a terrific start in Brazil. This is following Oldman’s Golden Globe win last weekend and Tuesday’s nine BAFTA nominations.

REX/Shutterstock The BAFTA nominations leader, Fox Searchlight’s The Shape Of Water, took a bow in filmmaker Guillermo del Toro’s home country Mexico this weekend — a few days after he took the Golden Globe for Best Director. It well outperformed comps at about 61.3M pesos ($3.2M) and as exhibitors ask for authorization to add more shows. It was by far the No. 1 movie this weekend and more than doubled the No. 2 picture in the market. Del Toro said today, “It is particularly moving to see the response that The Shape Of Water is having this week, not only for the sustained box office in the U.S. but for the beautiful outpouring of love in Mexico. The fact that audiences in my country have embraced it, means the world to me.”

Also from busy Searchlight, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, the Golden Globes’ Best Motion Picture, Drama, and a nine-time BAFTA nominee, has crossed $10M after opening in just Australia last frame (and it increased there by 6% this time around). Top bows this session included the UK, Spain and Italy (with the highest screen average in the market for the pic that debuted at the Venice Film Festival).

Elsewhere, big Fox’s The Greatest Showman has danced across the $100M international box office mark, as has Lionsgate’s Wonder. Sony/Blumhouse’s Insidious: The Last Key has stayed on pace to unlock the biggest gross of the franchise. As it begins soft rollout overseas, Studiocanal’s The Commuter is having a nice start to its journey, coming in above key comps with full numbers to come on Monday.

Breakdowns on the other films above and many more are being updated below.

NEW

THE SHAPE OF WATER

Fox Searchlight Guillermo del Toro’s lyrical period fairy tale kicked off its official international box office run in the filmmaker’s home country, Mexico, this weekend, taking $3.2M on 1,342 screens. This by far tops his previous debuts, save Pacific Rim (which is not a direct comp) and was good for the No. 1 slot, more than doubling the No. 2 movie.

Shape began its career at the Venice Film Festival in August, with crowds and critics swooning, and winning the top prize Golden Lion. Following Venice, Fox Searchlight took the Sally Hawkins-starrer to multiple festivals including Morelia in October. There, del Toro engaged with audiences, taking selfies, signing autographs and talking movies with folks who stopped him on the street. He also gave a masterclass in Teatro Ocampo — and then another one for all those who couldn’t get in (that’s similar to something he did at Telluride, inviting folks to an outdoor Q&A session at 7:30 AM the morning after an 11PM screening the night before).

The film has been winning prizes all along its travels, last week taking the Golden Globe for Best Director and for Alexandre Desplat’s score; and nabbing wins in those same categories as well as Best Picture and Best Production Design at the Critics’ Choice Awards. On Tuesday, it earned a leading 12 BAFTA nominations.

In Mexico, Searchlight is adding shows wherever possible as theater managers clamor. Del Toro today said he was moved by the “beautiful outpouring of love in Mexico. The fact that audiences in my country have embraced it, means the world to me.”

To put the Mexico opening in context, the film opened to 61.3M pesos versus Crimson Peak (30.5M), Pacific Rim (71M), Pan’s Labyrinth (7.7M) and The Devil’s Backbone (7.9M). Next weekend, 11 more markets come online including Australia and Russia.

HOLDOVERS/EXPANSIONS

JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE

Sony As it continues to roar abroad, Sony’s update on the 1995 classic led the international box office for the 3rd straight frame. This time, it picked up $81M on over 32K screens and was No. 1 in 31 markets. Of that, $40M came from China, dethroning the past few sessions’ winner, local pic The Ex File 3. The start was 39% above last weekend’s new entry, Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The overseas cume on the Dwayne Johnson-starrer is now $383M with worldwide at $667M.

Asia’s regional cume is $113.1M. Some of that muscle is coming from emerging markets including the Philippines which this weekend launched to No. 1 at $2.3M. Malaysia also deserves a shout-out with a cume of $13.4M to make it the No. 2 movie ever in the market.

Latin America’s regional cume is $57M. Peru opened at No. 1 grossing $1.1M while Brazil retained the top spot in its sophomore frame. The cume there is now $13.6M after dropping just 29%. Colombia has held No. 1 for three weeks with $6M to date.

And in Europe, the regional cume is $159.2M. The UK dipped 36% in its 4th frame for a cume of $40.4M. Jumanji dominated Australia for a 3rd consecutive weekend with a 26% drop for $3.7M and a $27.8M running total.

The Top 5 markets on the Jake Kasdan-helmed adventure are the UK ($40.4M), China ($40M), Australia ($27.8M), Russia ($23.1M) and France ($21.9M). Japan is still to come in April.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI

Disney With its 5th weekend counted, Star Wars: The Last Jedi has become the No. 10 movie ever at the all-time worldwide box office with $1,264.9M. That moves it into the position previously held by Disney’s own Beauty And The Beast (it needs another roughly $12M to beat Frozen). The Rian Johnson-helmed Episode VIII also has also become the No. 1 movie released in 2017 on a global basis. This session was worth $19M in 52 material markets to lift the international cume to $673.4M.

In Europe, Jedi is now the No. 8 movie ever, passing The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey. Germany and Switzerland both held the No. 1 position for the 5th weekend in a row. Also keeping grips on No. 1 after five weeks is Japan where the cume is $58.1M.

As expected, the needle didn’t move too much in China where Jedi got squished by local competition and an overall lack of sentiment that we see elsewhere. The total there is now $38.8M after an estimated $2.4M frame, down about 92%. (See here and here for more about what happened in the Middle Kingdom.)

China is the No. 6 market for the film overseas. The Top 5 are the UK ($107.3M), Germany ($77.6M), France ($60.1M), Japan ($58.1M) and Australia ($42.2M).

For those keeping score, The Last Jedi is now running 36% behind The Force Awakens internationally, and 28% above Rogue One.

COCO

Pixar Korean audiences chimed in on Coco this session, contributing to a $19M frame in an overall 35 material markets. The offshore cume is now $425.2M for $621.7M globally. Korea took the lead in openings with $5.8M ($6.7M including previews). The start was good for No. 1 and is the 3rd best ever bow for a Pixar or Disney animated film. It came in 143% above Zootopia, 29% over Moana, 15% bigger than Inside Out and 13% ahead of Big Hero 6. Social media response has been strong in the savvy market, boding well for Miguel and family.

Elsewhere in Asia, Coco passed Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in China to become the 4th biggest Disney release ever. It is also now the top Pixar release ever in Thailand.

In Argentina, Coco came alive at No. 1 with $2.5M for the best Pixar/Disney Animation summer holiday opening ever. It landed 103% ahead of Big Hero 6, 68% ahead of Moana and 6% ahead of Frozen.

Holds are strong in such markets as Spain (-11%), Colombia (-12%), Panama (-13%), Ecuador (-13%), Chile (-19%), Hong Kong (-30%) and Brazil (-32%).

The Top 5 ex-U.S. plays are China ($183M), Mexico ($57.8M), France ($29.9M), Spain ($17.9M) and Italy ($11.8M).

Next weekend, Coco finally gets to the UK. Japan is the final major on March 16.

