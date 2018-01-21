Refresh for latest…: Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle kept on swinging this weekend, remaining king of the international box office for the 4th consecutive frame with another $32.6M on board. The global drumbeat has now reached $767.8M with $450.8M of that from overseas. The Jake Kasdan-helmed update on the 1995 Robin Williams classic had some rock-solid holds this session, although it faced stiff competition in China where a handful of new entrants was led by Bollywood title Secret Superstar, produced by and featuring icon Aamir Khan.

In China, Jumanji has now grossed $65.8M to lead all markets, followed by the UK with $43.7M and a 5th session drop of just 26%. Australia rounds out the Top 3 with $31.9M to date. And Japan is still to get in on the game.

New to the races this frame was Fox threequel Maze Runner: The Death Cure. It sped off the block with No. 1s in all four opening markets for a combined $15.2M (including $10M in Korea). That outpaces the previous two entries in the same hubs and at today’s rates, and comes before wide release hits next weekend.

Elsewhere, Disney/Pixar’s Coco ascended the UK stage at No. 1 this frame and overall jammed to $18.3M in 40 material markets. The offshore cume is now $455.2M, transporting Miguel and family to $655.9M worldwide with Japan and Scandinavia still to bow.

Disney/Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi has now skated past Frozen to grab the No. 9 slot on the all-time global box office chart with $1,296.3M through Sunday. The international box office weekend was $9.9M, raising the overseas cume to $692M. In the UK, Jedi cruised past Titanic to become the 5th highest-grossing movie ever.

In other notables, Lionsgate’s Wonder is fast on its way to $250M worldwide, and Working Title/Focus’ Darkest Hour continues to make waves overseas, pushing the Universal release’s global total towards $80M. Fox Searchlight’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri has strutted to $22M overseas with great holds while last night’s PGA laureate The Shape Of Water was tops again in Mexico and has an early offshore total of $8.8M.

Breakdowns on the titles above and others are being updated below.

NEW

MAZE RUNNER: THE DEATH CURE

20th Century Fox Film Fox’s third and final installment in the Maze Runner series got off the block in its first four offshore markets this session with $15.2M including a terrific $10M in Korea (with previews). The other three plays were Australia ($2.6M), Taiwan ($2.2M) and New Zealand ($378K). Each debuted at No. 1, and are outpacing the first two films in the franchise at current exchange rates.

Wes Ball returns to direct with the story following Thomas (Dylan O’Brien) as he embarks on a mission to find a cure for a deadly disease known as The Flare. Shooting on the picture was delayed when O’Brien suffered a serious injury during filming in 2016 and the release was pushed from February 2017 to this month. Next weekend sees domestic rollout along with 69 more offshore hubs.

Those include China which was the top market on 2015’s The Scorch Trials. That film finaled at $230.6M abroad and $312.3M globally. The 2014 original had an ultimate cume of $246M overseas and $348.3M worldwide.

HOLDOVERS/EXPANSIONS

JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE

Sony With its wild continued play, Sony’s Jumanji update held the top spot at the international box office for the 4th weekend in a row. At a current $767.8M worldwide, the film should see $850M when all is said and done, if not rock a bit higher. There will be more competition next weekend when Maze Runner 3 goes wide, although Jumanji should continue to play. The current weekend added $32.6M in 92 markets for an offshore cume of $450.8M.

Holds were strong in many cases, although China dipped by about 81% as Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar took the No. 1 Middle Kingdom slot. Other new entries to that market, Ferdinand and Wonder, as well as the continued play of Chinese pic Forever Young, put Jumanji down at No. 5 for the session with a $7.7M weekend. China leads all play at $65.8M to date.

Elsewhere, the No. 2 market, the UK, added $2.5M for a 26% dip in the 5th session and a cume of $43.7M. Australia added $2.3M in the 4th for a $31.9M running total. France, the No. 4 offshore hub, slipped by just 14% to bring the cume to $24.3M, and holding No. 1. Brazil was also tops again in its 2nd frame and has a total $18M. Japan is the final major on April 6.

SECRET SUPERSTAR

Aamir Khan Productions Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan enjoyed great success in China with his last outing, Dangal. The inspirational wrestling drama grossed $193M in the Middle Kingdom last year and landed in the Top 10 for 2017 there. He’s back now in China with Secret Superstar. And even though he is not the feature attraction, the title took the No. 1 spot this weekend at about $27M which nearly triples its lifetime gross in India (it released there in October).

Also an inspirational tale, Secret Superstar stars Zaira Wasim who appeared in Dangal. She plays a young girl who dreams of becoming a singer. Khan produces through his Aamir Khan Productions and plays a famous music director and mentor for the girl in a story that is appealing to audiences with strong word of mouth.

INSIDIOUS: THE LAST KEY

Universal/Blumhouse Blumhouse’s Insidious: The Last Key unlocked $18.4M in 52 markets to lift the international cume to $68.1M and keep this chapter on track to be the biggest of the franchise. The offshore release is handled by Sony.

Russia debuted to No. 2 with $4.4M (including previews). The Philippines ($1.6M), Brazil ($1.5M) and Italy ($920K) topped the previous installments in their openings. After a record-breaking start for a horror film in Indonesia last week, the market has increased its cume to a stand-out $8.6M. Upcoming major releases include Korea and Australia.

COCO

Pixar Miguel finally made it to the UK this weekend, strumming up a No. 1 start at $4.6M ($7.1M including previews). Looking at the three-day weekend only, Coco is 46% ahead of Moana and has strong reviews that kick off what should be a long run, particularly with school holidays ahead. The full international weekend was $18.3M for an offshore cume of $455.2M and a global tally of $655.9M.

Notable holds include France (-8%), the Netherlands (-19%), Chile (-21%), Korea (-27%), Brazil (-31%), Bolivia (-31%), Spain (-28%), Venezuela (-34%), Germany (-38%) and Italy (-38%). Coco continues to be the No. 1 movie in Argentina, Chile, Ecuador and Bolivia. In Korea, it’s the 4th highest grossing Pixar release ever after 11 days.

The top markets are China ($183.5M), Mexico ($57.8M), France ($30.9M), Spain ($18.7M) and Korea ($13.5M). Japan is still to come next month.

