EXCLUSIVE: Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle keeps on rocking at the global and international box office. Through Tuesday, the Jake Kasdan-helmed update on the 1995 board game adventure has grossed $701.7M worldwide. The split is $408M overseas and $293.7M domestic.

Offshore, the pic that stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale, added $83M this past weekend (including actuals). That scored it a hat trick as the top film at the international box office — and it held No. 1 in 30 markets. It is conceivable that Jumanji swings in with another overall No. 1 this coming frame.

Globally, it has eclipsed the haul of fellow 2017 release Justice League, and is looking to rumble even further. Domestically, Jumanji is Sony’s 6th-highest grosser of all time and will pass Skyfall this week to jump to 5th position, behind only the Spider-Man movies (1-3 and Homecoming).

There is, and should be, joy in Culver City over this film that has shown great playability through the holiday corridor and beyond.

While local pic Forever Young has jumped it slightly in the past two days in China, the Middle Kingdom is Jumanji‘s top play so far at $54M (through Tuesday). The UK follows at $41M, then rounding out the Top 5 are Australia ($29M), Russia ($24M) and France ($22M). Japan is the final market on deck with an April 6 release.

As a reminder, here’s Anthony D’Alessandro’s look at how producer Matt Tolmach and Sony revived the franchise 22 years later.