Deadline’s annual Sundance Series filmmaker panels kick off today with Juliet, Naked, the Jesse Peretz-directed film based on Nick Hornby’s 2009 novel. Peretz, stars Rose Byrne and Chris O’Dowd, and producers Jeffrey Soros, Albert Berger and Ron Yerxa will join Deadline’s Dominic Patten at the Stella Artois Filmmaker Lounge on Main Street to talk about the film, which also stars Ethan Hawke and which has its world premiere later this evening at the Eccles in the fest’s Premieres section.

The plot centers on Annie (Byrne), stuck in a long-term relationship with Duncan (O’Dowd), and obsessive fan of obscure rocker Tucker Crowe (Hawke) — and more devoted to his idol than he is to Annie. When the acoustic demo of Tucker’s hit record from 25 years ago surfaces, it leads to a life-changing encounter between Annie and Crowe.

Tamara Jenkins and Jim Taylor adapted the script from Hornby’s book, with revisions by Phil Alden Robinson and Evgenia Peretz. Los Angeles Media Fund’s Soros is producing with Berger and Yerxa, and Judd Apatow and Barry Mandel. Simon Horsman is exec producing.

