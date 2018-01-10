Julie Walters will narrate a four-part documentary series that will showcase the dying messages of people the terminally ill. The Billy Elliot and Harry Potter star will provide the voiceover for My Wonderful Life for British pay-TV broadcaster Sky 1.

The series, which is produced by UK independent production company Chalkboard, has been produced over a two year period and will let people will terminal illness record messages and arrange gifts and surprises for people they love, which are delivered after they are dead. The show is thought to be the first to focus on the legacy aspect of terminal illness.

Commissioned by Sky’s commissioning editor for arts and entertainment, Marvyn Benoit, My Wonderful Life is exec produced by Chalkboard’s Mike Benson and series edited by Warwick Banks. It will air on 15 February on Sky 1 and Sky’s on-demand service Now TV.

It will be one of the first original documentaries to air on the pay-TV channel since it moved away from factual programming in favour of entertainment programming such as acapella competition Sing and extreme sports series Revolution.

Adam MacDonald, Director of Sky One, said: “I’d like to offer my heartfelt thanks to all of the contributors who’ve worked on this programme over the last few years for sharing their lives with us over this most challenging of times. They have, together with Chalkboard, produced a really important piece of television that is a brave, bold, moving, funny, sad, uplifting celebration of life and the importance of memory.”