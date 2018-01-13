Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus celebrated her final day of chemotherapy with a sweet gift from her sons Charlie and Henry: A video of the boys lip-syncing to Michael Jackson’s “Beat It”. (Watch it below.)

The actress, who disclosed her breast cancer diagnosis and treatment in September, shared the celebratory video on her Instagram page, with the note: “My beauty boys @henryhallmusic @charlie_hall made this for me today, my last day of chemotherapy. Pretty swell, right? Ain’t they sweet?”

Louis-Dreyfus just seems to bring out the music in people. In October, her Veep co-stars Timothy Simons and Tony Hale did their own video tribute. Get a refresher on that one, below too.