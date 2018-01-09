The Directors Guild has tapped Judd Apatow to host the 70th annual DGA Awards, and also said veteran awards-show producer Don Mischer has been appointed awards chair. The news comes ahead of Wednesday and Thursday’s DGA nominations announcements, with the winners unveiled in the ceremony February 3 at the Beverly Hilton.

Apatow takes over from Jane Lynch, who has hosted the shindig the past few years.

“We are thrilled to welcome Judd as our host,” said DGA president Thomas Schlamme. “Beyond his impact as a multi-hyphenate force in our industry, Judd’s comedic chops, social consciousness, and lifelong love of film and television underlie his unique ability to entertain with heart – whether behind the scenes or in front of a live audience.

Apatow, whose return to stand-up comedy The Return bowed last month on Netflix, has directing credits including The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, This Is 40 and Trainwreck. He’s been a DGA member for two decades.

Mischer has 10 DGA Awards nods for Outstanding Directorial Achievement as well as 15 Emmys. He has also served two terms on the DGA National Board.