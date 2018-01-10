Joseph Wayne Miller, the former child actor whose sole notable role was as the splash-making “Salami” Sam in Disney’s Judd Apatow-penned 1995 fat camp comedy Heavyweights, has died in Chicago. He was 36.

“When we made ‘Heavyweights’ being around Joe Miller was pure joy,” Judd Apatow, who co-wrote and produced the film, said in a statement Wednesday. “We could not have loved spending time with him more. He made everyone around him so happy. What a terrible loss.”

Miller is shown at far right in the cast photo above, next to Kenan Thompson.

“Rest in peace, buddy,” Heavy Weights co-star, actor Aaron Schwartz, posted on Instagram. “Salami Sam is my spirit animal.”

Heavyweights, sometimes written as Heavy Weights, was directed by Steven Brill, who co-wrote with Apatow, and was set at a fat camp for kids and starred Ben Stiller and Kenan Thompson, among others.

Miller’s mother told TMZ that her son suffered from sleep apnea and died in his sleep on Tuesday. Deadline has been unable to confirm a cause of death.