Comedy Central’s The Opposition with Jordan Klepper went live to deliver a response to Donald Trump’s State of the Union address that fit the character Klepper plays on the show, an Alex Jones-like conspiracy theorist. (See video below.)

Klepper began the segment noting Trump had called for Democrats and Republicans to unite behind him. “You might be saying, ‘Wait a minute. Isn’t President Trump the one who’s dividing us?’ But maybe you’re not seeing things clearly,” Klepper said.

Reaching behind the desk for his “trusty gaslight,” he produced an actual lantern and attempted to persuade America just as Charles Boyer did Ingrid Bergman in Gaslight. As the lights on the set dimmed, he began to persuade viewers that everything they assumed about the night’s speech was wrong.

“People were divided before Trump,” Klepper said. “They were divided about Obama. Some people even said he wasn’t born here. Who said that? Just look at the gaslight.”

He went on: “Making fun of people and punching down, that’s just how presidents talk. Trump didn’t divide you — you divided yourself.”

Here’s the video: