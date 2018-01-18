EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Stern, the Abominable Pictures president and comedy producer whose credits include Childrens Hospital and Burning Love, has signed with UTA. The deal comes as he heads to the Sundance Film Festival with A Futile and Stupid Gesture, the David Wain-directed pic about the formation of National Lampoon that Stern produced with his longtime manager Peter Principato.

Will Forte stars as National Lampoon founder Doug Kenny, and Domhnall Gleeson, Emmy Rossum, Matt Walsh, Martin Mull and Joel McHale are among the loaded cast. The pic bows Wednesday night at the Eccles in the fest’s Premieres section, and Netflix will stream it later this year. Watch a trailer below.

Stern has been an early adopter in the shortform digital space with the likes of Burning Love, which starred Ken Marino in a spoof of The Bachelor. He’s currently producing the YouTube series Do You Want to See a Dead Body with Rob Huebel. His Abominable Pictures series slate includes a remake of Critters in the works for Verizon’s go90 and Rob Riggle Jet Ski Academy in development at Sony Crackle. The comedy outfit also is at work on Season 2 of Mystery Science Theater 3000 for Netflix.

Here’s the A Futile and Stupid Gesture trailer:

https://youtu.be/33dztfqRu_k

