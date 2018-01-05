Jon Paul Steuer, the former child actor who played a young Klingon on Star Trek: The Next Generation and the eldest son of Brett Butler’s lead character on the 1990s sitcom Grace Under Fire, died of unknown or undisclosed causes January 1. He was 33.

His death was announced on the Facebook page of his Portland, Oregon, rock band P.R.O.B.L.E.M.S. Steur, who sang with the group under the name Jonny Jewels, had been with the band for a little more than a year. (See the Facebook post below.)

On the Star Trek series, Steuer played Alexander Rozhenko, son of series regular character Worf, on a 1990 episode titled “Reunion.” Other actors, including Brian Bonsall, later played the role at various ages.

Steuer, a California native, played Butler’s son Quentin Kelly on the Chuck Lorre-produced Grace Under Fire for three seasons, leaving the show in 1996. He later said he quit acting in part because of the controversies surrounding the show over Butler’s often erratic behavior.

He told The A.V. Club website in 2015, “I wanted to forge on with acting after quitting the show, and I went out on a few interviews. But even then they’d turn into question-and-answer sessions with casting agents about Grace Under Fire. I was kind of blown away by how unprofessional people inside the industry were. It really soured me. I didn’t want that kind of attention.”

In addition to his singing career, Steuer also was a restaurateur in Portland. An obituary in the local Willamette Week said Steuer opened vegan restaurant Harvest at the Bindery in Northeast Portland in 2015.