Earlier this year, The Big Bang Theory was renewed by CBS for two more seasons — 11 and 12 — with the cast of the series also signed for two more years. While the presumption was that these would likely be the final seasons, CBS stopped short of setting an end date for the veteran series which remains the highest-rated comedy on television.

At TCA today, Big Bang star Johnny Galecki indicated that the show’s cast is operating under the assumption that Season 12 will be its last though the topic is not being discussed on set.

“The only manner in which the cast has discussed wrapping the show has been that we’re all going to be very sad when that day comes,” Galecki said following a panel discussion for the new CBS comedy Living Biblically, which he executive produces. “But I think at this point everyone’s very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families.”

It’s a very busy season for Galecki who, in addition to starring on Big Bang and executive producing Living Biblically also filmed a one-episode guest-starring stint on the Roseanne revival at ABC, reprising his role from the original series.

He admitted that scheduling issues and the fact that Roseanne was on a different network prevented him from doing more than one episode. But “if they come back next year to do another eight or nine episodes, I would love to do more than one.”