Starz this morning announced that it has teamed with sibling Lionsgate TV to develop The Continental, a television series adaptation of the highly successful John Wick Lionsgate film franchise.

John Wick star Keanu Reeves serves as an executive producer on the potential series. Additionally, “you can expect to see him at some point of the series,” Starz’s head of programming Carmi Zlotnik said during Starz’s TCA session.

The Continental is set in the John Wick universe, focusing on the inner workings of the exclusive Continental Hotel which serves as a refuge for assassins.

According to Starz CEO Chris Albrecht, “the show and the movies exist side by side.” He earlier called The Continental “truly unlike anything else on TV,” adding that it “promises to include the thunderous fight sequences and intensely staged shootouts between professional assassins and their targets that fans have come to expect in the John Wick movie franchise as well as introducing some new, darkly compelling characters who inhabit this underground world.”

The Continental is being written by Chris Collins who serves as showrunner. Other members of the team behind the film franchise that executive produces alongside Reeves include Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk, Chad Stahelski, John Wick franchise screenwriter Derek Kolstad, along with Collins and David Leitch. Stahelski will direct the premiere episode.

A series adaptation of the John Wick franchise had been eyed for some time, with Stahelski teasing months ago that there was strong interest and that Lionsgate was already in early development on the project.

