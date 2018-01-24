Joel Taylor, a star of Discovery Channel’s Storm Chasers documentary reality series, died yesterday, friends and colleagues have confirmed. Taylor was 38, and no cause of death has yet been disclosed.

“RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor. I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend,” wrote Reed Timmer, Taylor’s former Storm Chasers costar. “We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I’ll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend.”

News of Taylor’s death spread quickly in the storm-chasing community after the Western Oklahoma storm-chasing group Team Western OK Chasers announced the news on Facebook last night:

“Our community of Elk City and the Storm Chasing community lost a great guy today. Joel Taylor was truly an inspiration to myself and many who knew him. He was one of the most level headed chasers on the roads and truly a classy guy outside of chasing. He didn’t chase for the glory he chased because he had a true passion for storms. In the last few years he’d load up with his dad and go chase and not even take a camera. Our hearts are hurting for his mom Tracy and dad Jimmy along with his brother and sister and their children. Please know you are in our prayers. RIP Joel.”

Team Western later updated the post to note that medical professionals were trying to determine the cause of death. “It will most likely be quite a while before the medical professionals have those answers and when they do then it will be relayed to the family.”

Taylor, a native of Oklahoma, has been on Storm Chasers since 2008.

Discovery Channel has not yet commented on Taylor’s death.