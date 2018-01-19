Joel McHale will host new topical series The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale on Netflix, launching globally on Sunday, February 18.

McHale announced the new project this morning via Twitter with a “first look” at his new “set.” (See below)

In addition to hosting, McHale is executive producer, along with Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters director Paul Feig.

Netflix has ordered 13 episodes to roll out weekly; they will tape Thursdays at Sunset Bronson Studios for Sunday debuts.

Netflix

The weekly half-hour series takes a sharp, absurdist look at pop culture and news from across the globe, in a fast distillation of everything people are talking about that week. It will feature celebrity guests, comedy sketches, and, of course, video clips from TV, sports, politics, celebrity culture, and every nook and cranny of the internet,.

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale, he explained, is destination viewing for comedy lovers, or people who just really, really like green screens.

Maybe best known for the 12 seasons he hosted E!’s The Soup, and his six seasons starring on NBC/Yahoo comedy Community, McHale more recently toplined CBS’s short-lived The Great Indoors.

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale is produced by Pygmy Wolf Productions, Free Period Productions, and Feigco Entertainment in association with Lionsgate Television. In addition to McHale and Feig, EP’s include KP Anderson, Jessie Henderson, Brad Stevens, and Boyd Vico.