Six weeks after Michael Wright was named President of MGM-owned Epix, the premium network’s Jocelyn Diaz has exited her post as EVP Original Programming.

The move, described as amicable, is to be expected when a new leader takes over a network and starts building his or her own executive team. Diaz, a seasoned development executive, was brought in by longtime Epix president and CEO Mark Greenberg, who exited in September, following the ownership change at Epix from a joint venture among MGM, Lionsgate and Paramount to an MGM company. Wright himself comes from development/programming background; he oversaw original programming for TNT and TBS before leaving to become Amblin Partners CEO.

“Jocelyn has done a wonderful job leading Epix’s introduction of original scripted programming, which has been an important part of the network’s growing popularity with viewers,” Wright said in a statement. “We sincerely appreciate and thank her for her efforts and we wish her well as she leaves us to pursue other opportunities.”

Since joining Epix a in January 2015, Diaz oversaw the launch of the network’s first crop of original scripted series: Graves, starring Nick Nolte; spy thriller Berlin Station, starring Richard Armitage, Michelle Forbes, Leland Orser, Ashley Judd, Richard Jenkins, Keke Palmer and Rhys Ifans; and Get Shorty, inspired by the Elmore Leonard novel and starring Chris O’Dowd and Ray Romano. All made it to a second season. Berlin Station has been renewed for a third, while Graves recently was canceled.

Nonscripted documentary programming under Diaz’s direction included America Divided with executive producers Norman Lear, Shonda Rhimes and Common, and Serena, about the personal world of tennis superstar Serena Williams.

“Working with the team at Epix over the past three years has been an incredible experience,” Diaz said. “We’ve created some really entertaining programming that has further defined Epix and helped the network stand out in a very crowded and competitive landscape. I thank Michael for his support and, as I leave, I have great confidence that Epix will continue to grow in popularity and achieve even more success.”

Diaz previously held senior development and production roles at Walt Disney Studios, HBO and ABC Television.