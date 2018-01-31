Jimmy Kimmel’s highly-hyped post-State of the Union Address show, featuring adult actress Stormy Daniels, topped late-night TV Tuesday night in the key 18-49 demographic, while Stephen Colbert’s live post-SOTU show dominated with total viewers.

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! ranked as the No. 1 late-night talk show in the adult 18-49 demographic, with a 0.7 rating in the 25 markets with Local People Meters. Kimmel bested CBS’ Late Show with Stephen Colbert (0.5) and NBC’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (0.5) by 40%.

Jimmy Kimmel tied his highest-rated telecast on any night in late-night in more than 7 months in the demo. On the prior Tuesday, Kimmel scored a 0.5 in 18-49. and a 1.6 in metered-market households. Last time Kimmel ranked No. 1 outright in the LPMs was on Monday, Jan. 8.

Colbert’s live post-SOTU broadcast topped in total viewers, in Nielsen’s 56 metered markets, with a household 2.9/8. Kimmel came in second at 2.3/6, followed by Fallon’s 1.8/5. Prior Tuesday, Kimmel bagged a 1.6 in metered-market households.

Kimmel’s show was largely turned over to adult actress Stormy Daniels, who swatted away Kimmel’s every stab at getting her to talk about her reported 2006 relationship with then reality-TV star Donald Trump. In her two-segment appearance, Stormy coyly maybe-denied signing the public statement released under her name three hours earlier, asserting she was “denying this affair because it never happened.”

When Kimmel noted the statement signature didn’t match her signature on an earlier denial, or signatures on her publicity photos, Stormy agreed, “It doesn’t look like my signature.” Asked if she could imagine Trump watching the interview, Stormy told Kimmel, “I don’t want to imagine him.”

Colbert also paid homage to Stormy in his live shows opening monologue, noting Trump’s poignant SOTU reference to Americans surviving multiple storms during the past year, adding “and Stormy,” which apparently was a particularly expensive rescue effort, he added.