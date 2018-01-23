“I dream about it every night,” Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel tells his “therapist” about last year’s Academy Awards Best Picture snafu.

“I’ve tried to get past it…I think I’m losing my mind. And the worst part is, they want me to do it again!” Kimmel says in the new promo for the upcoming Oscars ceremony, released just after noms were announced Tuesday morning.

Making his Oscar-hosting debut last year at the 89th Academy Awards, the seamless show was marred by a monstrous mistake, in which the wrong movie was announced as the winner of the Best Picture derby, leaving it to Kimmel to tell viewers an error had happened.

Next night he told his ABC late-night audience, “except for the end – It was a lot of fun.”

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway had presented the award for Best Picture, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Bonnie and Clyde. They come out, with the envelope. Beatty was confused by what he saw on the card, Kimmel explained, “So he let her read the winner. In other words, Clyde threw Bonnie under the bus. Which, I have to be honest, is one of the slickest moves I’ve ever seen.”