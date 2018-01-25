Jimmy Kimmel took a swipe at Donald Trump’s DACA deal proposal in Wednesday’s JKL monologue.

Before taking off for Davos to attend the World Economic Forum, Trump tweet-tacked Dem Sen. Chuck Schumer’s boast that any DACA deal will not include funding for Trump’s Great Wall.

“Cryin’ Chuck Schumer fully understands, especially after his humiliating defeat, that if there is no Wall, there is no DACA. We must have safety and security, together with a strong Military, for our great people!” Trump tweeted.

“So in other words, if Congress doesn’t pay for the wall, people who came to this country as children 30 years ago will be separated from their families and deported,” Kimmel Trump-translated.

Kimmel noted the concept of allowing DACA immigrants to stay in the country has broad bipartisan support, citing a CBS news poll saying 9 out of 10 Americans want to let those who work or are in school stay.

But Trump cares more about his base, hence his “idiotic demand,” Kimmel noted. Trump, he explained has threatened:

“Oh, you want support for DACA? OK – then give me $18 billion for the world’s dumbest wall.”

The late-night host suggested: “Honestly, it would be cheaper for everyone if we just paid Trump off. Instead of $18 billion for a wall, how about we give you $5 billion to shut up and go back to Florida?”