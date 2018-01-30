Donald Trump is gearing up for his first State of the Union speech, and Jimmy Kimmel is gearing up for his first interview with the porn star Wall St. Journal says President Donald Trump paid off.

“I got a number of emails from a number of very envious fellow late night hosts about this booking,” Kimmel revealed Monday night, adding, “I have a lot of questions for Stormy.”

The State of the Union is the one day of the year presidents are supposed to brag about their accomplishments. “So he’s been training for this, really for his whole life,” Kimmel theorized.

The theme of Trump’s first SOTU is “safe, strong, proud” – “based on the three words he never heard from his father,” Kimmel said.

“That’s the son of a bitch who’s responsible, Fred Trump.”

Tickets to Tuesday night’s event were printed calling it Trump’s “Address to the Congress on the State of the Uniom.”

“If I’m not mistaken – the Uniom was the side that won the Civil Warm,” Kimmel said.

“Is there nothing they can’t screw up? That’s because we’re real Americans! Not some pansy-assed spellers!”