Other late night TV programs have boasted they will go live Tuesday so as to be able to weigh in on President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union Address.
ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel, however, has booked Stormy Daniels for Tuesday night:
It’s unclear how much in the way of answers Kimmel will get, for all his “many questions.” To date, Stormy has deflected questions about her relationship, past or present, with POTUS, though various media outlets have been happy to book her, nonetheless.
Earlier this month, Wall Street Journal reported a top lawyer for the Trump Organization paid $130,000 to the former adult film star to keep her quiet a month before the 2016 presidential election, and that Trump lawyer Michael Cohen negotiated a nondisclosure agreement in October 2016 with Stephanie Clifford (nom de porn: Stormy Daniels).
That NDA “precluded her from publicly discussing an alleged sexual encounter with Mr. Trump,” WSJ reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.