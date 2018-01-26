Other late night TV programs have boasted they will go live Tuesday so as to be able to weigh in on President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union Address.

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel, however, has booked Stormy Daniels for Tuesday night:

I am pleased to announce that the very gifted @StormyDaniels will be on #Kimmel Tuesday 1/30 after the #StateOfTheUnion. I have MANY QUESTIONS! #MAGA — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 26, 2018

It’s unclear how much in the way of answers Kimmel will get, for all his “many questions.” To date, Stormy has deflected questions about her relationship, past or present, with POTUS, though various media outlets have been happy to book her, nonetheless.

Earlier this month, Wall Street Journal reported a top lawyer for the Trump Organization paid $130,000 to the former adult film star to keep her quiet a month before the 2016 presidential election, and that Trump lawyer Michael Cohen negotiated a nondisclosure agreement in October 2016 with Stephanie Clifford (nom de porn: Stormy Daniels).

That NDA “precluded her from publicly discussing an alleged sexual encounter with Mr. Trump,” WSJ reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

The alleged encounter between Trump and Clifford is reported to have taken place when the two met at a July 2006 celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, the year after Trump married Melania Trump, and shortly after she gave birth to son Barron.