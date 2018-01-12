Jimmy Kimmel pounded President Donald Trump this evening at the top of his late night show. Kimmel taped not long after the Washington Post reported Trump rejected a bipartisan bill that would have restored protections for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador, and a handful of African countries.

WaPo reported Trump asked why we are having “all these people from shit-hole countries come here,” which the publication said was a reference specifically to people from Haiti and African countries. Trump then suggested the US should instead bring more people from countries like Norway, whose prime minister he had just hosted at the White House.

“I’m sure the fact the countries he described as ‘shit holes’ are mostly populated by people of color, and the people he wants from Norway are not, is a coincidence,’ Kimmel fumed.

“Because if it wasn’t, it would mean we voted for a racist. Like, a real one! And we’d have to get pitchforks and chase him out of the White House.”

“But I also assumed the White House would deny he said it. They did not,” Kimmel continued. “They just tried to spin it.”

“It really is unfathomable! You just can’t believe this is the guy running our country,” Kimmel said, marveling.

“So anyway, thanks Vlad Putin – you really got us good,” Kimmel said, resignedly.