On his ABC late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel probed Wednesday morning’s latest Donald Trump tweet, in which POTUS continues to whine that Dems are persecuting him with a “witch hunt” of historic proportions over Russian meddling in the presidential election:

The single greatest Witch Hunt in American history continues. There was no collusion, everybody including the Dems knows there was no collusion, & yet on and on it goes. Russia & the world is laughing at the stupidity they are witnessing. Republicans should finally take control! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2018

“First of all, this business that ‘Republicans should finally take control’ – Republicans have control of the Senate, the House and the White House. You can’t give zero stars while you’re driving the Uber! What more control can you take?” Kimmel complained.

“And, I’m not a historian but, to me, the greatest witch hunt in American history was the one where we were actually hunting witches. It happened in Salem in the 1600’s. They executed 14 women, five men, and two dogs,” he told viewers.

“Even if you and everyone who worked for you is innocent – which some of them have already admitted they are not – that witch hunt was worse than this one,” Kimmel assured Trump. “Unless they’ve executed two of your dogs for being witches, yours isn’t the greatest.”

“Even the bad things that happen to him are the greatest,” Kimmel told his audience, incredulously.

“And, as for the part about Russia and the world laughing at our stupidity? Well, when your right, your right. They’re definitely laughing at our stupidity,” Kimmel said, conceding that point to POTUS.