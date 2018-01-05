President Donald Trump is always looking for friends, it seems, a point handily made by Jimmy Kimmel on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live last night.

Riffing on the revelations and allegations made in Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury, Kimmel noted that Trump stands accused of a lousy short term memory that leaves him unable to recognize even old friends.

Kimmel then played a montage of Trump doing that “Where’s Mike?” or “Where’s Sally?” thing he does at so many rallies and speeches, seeking out attendees he mentions.

But before Kimmel got to that, he brought up some of the new book’s juiciest passages – now-familiar charges like eating cheeseburgers in bed, Don Jr. being treasonous and Ivanka being dumb as a brick.

All of which seemed a bit flat compared to the book section Kimmel eventually got to: Wolff’s claim that “Trump likes to say that one of the things that made life worth living was getting your friends’ wives into bed.” The book says Trump would ask male friends about their marital sex lives and other compromising situations while secretly having the friends’ wives on speakerphone, listening in.

“It’s like 50 shades of oranges or something,” cracked Kimmel.

Watch the clip above.