Jimmy Kimmel opened his first JKL of 2018 marveling that Trump, on Christmas night had tweeted he was “back to work” – then golfed seven days in a row.

“It was like his version of Hanukah. The golf was only supposed to last for a day – but it instead lasted the whole week!” Kimmel said. “It was a miracle.”

Trump has now played golf a record 91 times since becoming POTUS, which comes to once every four days on average.

On the bright side, Kimmel insisted, Trump seems like a new man, tweeting shortly before Kimmel taped:

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!

“Happy New Year everybody – We have two maniacs with nuclear warheads bragging about who has a bigger button,” Kimmel told his studio audience.

He noted Trump had tweeted eight times before 10 AM on Tuesday, “Including what might turn out to be – I know it’s early – but this could very well be his tweet of the year. He wrote this morning:

Since taking office I have been very strict on Commercial Aviation. Good news – it was just reported that there were Zero deaths in 2017, the best and safest year on record!

“Great job. Not since Harrison Ford was President have we felt so protected on a plane,” Kimmel snarked.

The ABC late-night host said it’s clear Trump had not read the report, which is about commercial aviation around the world.

“By the way, it’s only January 2nd,” Kimmel informed viewers.