It’s not exactly the Steele Dossier, but Jimmy Kimmel presented sort-of evidence last night that President Donald Trump speaks at a level any ten-year-old could match.

“Remember that show Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?” Kimmel asked in his opening monologue in last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. “He’s not.”

The comedy bit was based on a website’s computer analysis of the first 30,000 words spoken by every U.S. president since Herbert Hoover. Trump, who claims he’s, like, really smart, didn’t do so well.

Kimmel got some fine comic material from the report, first presenting the letter from a young Trump fan nicknamed Pickle written in typical childish scrawl, then showing a faux, sound-alike response from the president.

“I’m 71 years old and I like chezeburgers,” was a typical line in the Trump letter.

