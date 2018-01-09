Super Bowl halftime performer Justin Timberlake, Dwayne Johnson and the cast of NBC’s marquee series This Is Us will be the guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon‘s special post-Super Bowl episode February 4.

The show will air live from Minneapolis’ Orpheum Theatre after NBC’s broadcast of Super Bowl LII, which will be followed by an original This Is Us. Fallon will air after the late local news.

Timberlake will appear as a guest and perform on longtime buddy Fallon’s show — Timberlake’s latest album, Man of the Woods, is set to drop two days earlier.

NBC slotted This Is Us behind the Super Bowl back in May, announcing the move as “putting the No.1 drama on television behind the No.1 telecast on television.” Stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley are set to join Fallon.