Jim Shaw, the Vice Chairman of Canadian cable giant Shaw Communications who was its CEO from 1998-2010, died today in Calgary, AB, after a brief illness. He was 60.

“As a family, our hearts are heavy with sadness,” said Brad Shaw, who took over from his brother as Shaw’s chief executive. “I have not only lost a brother but a great friend and mentor. Our lives will not be as complete without hearing Jim’s laughter or getting the benefit of his counsel or his insight.”

Shaw Communications

During Jim Shaw’s tenure as CEO, the company’s revenue grew from $646 million in 1998 to $3.7 billion in 2010. He joined Shaw Communications in 1982 as a construction worker and cable installer and worked his way up, becoming VP Operations in 1987, President in 1995 and CEO in 1998 — succeeding his father, J.R. Shaw, who launched the company in 1966. Jim Shaw joined the Shaw board in 2002 and was elected Vice Chair in 2008.

“Jim’s countless contributions to our company are integral to Shaw’s long-term strength and growth as a Canadian industry leader,” Brad Shaw said. “As an operator, a deal maker and a strategist, Jim continued building the foundation started by our father, JR, to create a Canadian business leader and household brand across Western Canada.”