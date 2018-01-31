Jim Parsons, Haley Joel Osment, Terry Kinney, and Dylan Baker have joined Voltage’s Ted Bundy pic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. Pic follows the relationship between the notorious serial killer (Zac Efron) and his longtime girlfriend (Lily Collins) who at the time, had no knowledge of the crimes.

Golden Globe and multiple Emmy Award winner Jim Parsons will be playing Larry Simpson, the lead prosecutor of the 1979 Miami trial that finally convicted Bundy. Parsons was recently seen in A Kid Like Jake opposite Claire Danes, at Sundance. He is beloved for his turn as Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory and narrates and serves as EP on CBS’ new hit series Young Sheldon. He is repped by CAA, Marsha McManus, and Cheryl Snow.

Osment will be playing “Jerry” opposite Collins. He too was recently at Sundance starring in Bridey Elliott’s Clara’s Ghost . Osment’s recent credits include HBO’s Silicon Valley and the new season of The X-Files. The Oscar nominee plays Dr. Stu Caillo on Seth Rogen’s Future Man, series for Hulu which just got picked up for Season 2. He begins production on the independent film, Devil Has a Name, opposite Martin Sheen, Fred Molina, and Edward James Olmos who will also direct. Osment is repped by MGMT. ENTERTAINMENT and APA.

Baker will be playing David Yokum, the tough nosed Utah prosecutor. Baker, a three time Emmy nominee for The Good Wife is known for his roles in The Americans, Revolutionary Road and Happiness. He is repped by Innovative Artists and Viking Entertainment.

Terry Kinney will be playing Detective Mike Fisher who sought to prove Bundy’s heinous crimes. Kinney is known for his role in the Emmy nominated series Oz and can be seen on Showtime’s Billions and TNT’s Good Behavior. He is repped by ICM and Brookside Artist Management.

John Malkovich, Kaya Scodelario, Angela Sarafyan, and Jeffrey Donovan have all also recently joined the cast with filming already underway.

Oscar nominee Joe Berlinger (Paradise Lost) directs Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile off Michael Werwie’s original screenplay. Ara Keshishian and Nicolas Chartier are producing for Voltage Pictures. Michael Costigan is producing for COTA Entertainment. Michael Simkin is producing for Efron’s Ninjas Runnin Wild Productions. Voltage is fully financing with Jonathan Deckter and Alchemy Entertainment’s Jason Barrett as EPs. The project was announced by Voltage Pictures at Cannes 2017.