Molly’s Game star Jessica Chastain will host Saturday Night Live on January 20, with musical guest Troye Sivan. This will be Chastain’s first time as host on the SNL stage.

SNL vet Will Ferrell returns for his fourth time as host on January 27, with musical guest Chris Stapleton.

NBC

Chastain can currently be seen opposite Idris Elba and Kevin in Aaron Sorkin’s drama Molly’s Game, which has been getting serious awards season buzz. It also will be Sivan’s first time as musical guest. “My My My!” – the lead single from his new album – was released Wednesday night. “Blue Neighborhood,” his 2015 multi-platinum debut album, topped the iTunes charts in 66 countries.

Ferrell’s latest comedy, Daddy’s Home 2, was released in November. Stapleton will join Ferrell as musical guest for the second time. His most recent album, “From A Room: Volume 2,” was released on Dec. 1. It follows “From A Room: Volume 1,” which won the 2017 CMA for Album of the Year and is nominated for Best Country Album at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

As previously announced, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’s Sam Rockwell will make his hosting debut on January 13, the first new show of 2018. He’ll appear with musical guest Halsey.