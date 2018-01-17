Universal has acquired rights to an untitled holiday comedy pitch from Jessica Chastain’s Freckle Films, with Chastain aboard to produce and star alongside Octavia Spencer. Crazy Rich Asians scribe Peter Chiarelli will pen the script based on an original treatment by Chastain and Kelly Carmichael, with the plot mostly under wraps but centered on two women fighting the elements to make it home by Christmas.

Carmichael is also producing with Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler of Maven Pictures. Erik Baiers and Mika Pryce are overseeing for the studio.

