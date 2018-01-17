Joan Crawford and Bette Davis got nothing on Jessica Chastain and Kate McKinnon, at least for this pretty terrific Saturday Night Live promo.

Related
'Saturday Night Live' Hits Season-High Viewership With Sam Rockwell Episode - Update

In the clip, Chastain, who hosts this week’s episode, doesn’t have much time to enjoy soaking in her new Studio 8H surroundings before a sinister McKinnon arrives.

“You’re in my house,” says McKinnon as the two circle each other. “Can’t wait to bring it down,” replies Chastain.

“I have a killer Hillary impression,” threatens Chastain. “And Jeff Sessions. And KellyAnne. I’ve been practicing.”

And then we find out the truth behind this feud. There’s a man involved.

Take a look at the video above. Chastain hosts the January 20 Saturday Night Live with musical guest Troye Sivan.