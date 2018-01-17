Joan Crawford and Bette Davis got nothing on Jessica Chastain and Kate McKinnon, at least for this pretty terrific Saturday Night Live promo.

In the clip, Chastain, who hosts this week’s episode, doesn’t have much time to enjoy soaking in her new Studio 8H surroundings before a sinister McKinnon arrives.

“You’re in my house,” says McKinnon as the two circle each other. “Can’t wait to bring it down,” replies Chastain.

“I have a killer Hillary impression,” threatens Chastain. “And Jeff Sessions. And KellyAnne. I’ve been practicing.”

And then we find out the truth behind this feud. There’s a man involved.

Take a look at the video above. Chastain hosts the January 20 Saturday Night Live with musical guest Troye Sivan.