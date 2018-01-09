Are you ready for more GTL? MTV dropped their first promo for Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the new installment of their biggest reality series which began in 2009 and fist-pumped through 2012.

MTV

The whole gang is back for the revival: Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. The promo, which aired tonight during the season finale of what could be their sister show Floribama Shore, starts with someone hollerin’ “Party’s back!” followed by the question “WHERE THE F*** THEY GOING?” This followed by snapshots of major monuments in cities around the country teasing where the crew will be vacationing including a pic of the White House and the caption “NO F***IN’ WAY!” It ends with the show inviting the audience to use the hashtag #JSFAMILYVACATION throw in their two cents as to where the gang should bring their FTD (fresh to death) lifestyle.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation and Floribama Shore hail from Jersey Shore creator/executive producer SallyAnn Salsano and her 495 Productions, which is owned by FremantleMedia, via her overall deal with Viacom.